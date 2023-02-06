After Scream revitalized the slasher film genre in 1996, the equally teen-based horror flick I Know What You Did Last Summer quickly followed in its footsteps in 1997, and dang, if history isn’t about to repeat itself. Thanks to the success of 2022’s Scream, which is technically the fifth film in the series, Sony Pictures is reportedly moving forward with a new sequel to I Know What You Did Last Summer with original stars Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. in talks to once again be chased by the guy on the Gorton’s Fish Stick box. Or however those movies went. He had a hook, okay!

Via Deadline:

The idea for the new film came from [Jennifer Katyin] Robinson and [Leah] McKendrick, who blew away studio execs when they pitched this idea for a sequel last fall, especially given the recent success of the Scream franchise. That film was recently relaunched with original cast members returning, and the idea of bringing back original castmembers to draw in old-school fans while also adding fresh faces to relaunch the series was too good for the studio to pass up. Another big factor was the recent success of Robinson’s Netflix pic Do Revenge, which was lauded for its throwbacks to late-’90s pics like Cruel Intentions.

Like Scream, the I Know What You Did sequel will reportedly see Hewitt and Prinze “pass the torch” to a new generation of youngsters. Because if there’s one thing Americans are always demanding, it’s more teenagers being brutally murdered by maritime-based villains. Frankly, we can’t get enough of it. It’s a sickness, really.

