Remember the “I like turtles” kid? Well, he’s back, in Ninja Turtles form.

In 2007, 10-year-old Jonathan Ware entered the Internet Hall of Fame by declaring that he likes turtles while wearing zombie face paint during a local news broadcast. Sixteen years later, he’s back as part of the marketing blitz for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (which looks really good).

“We just got out of a screening for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and I’m with my friend, the Zombie. Jonathan, looking good. Jonathan just got an awesome face paint job. What did you think of the movie?” he’s asked in the video above. Jonathan replies, “I like turtles.” Still got it!

Paramount Pictures also released a new trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, which you can watch below.

The movie stars Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, and Brady Noon as the turtles, as well as Jackie Chan as Splinter. “He is the spirit. His spirit is in the film already. The thing that made it, aside from he’s one of the greatest actors and martial artists and he’s so incredible, just aside from that, the thing that made us be like, yes, it has to be him, is he’s so warm,” director Jeff Rowe told Screen Rant. “Even when he’s punishing the turtles or being strict with them, you can’t be mad at him because he is so lovable.”

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem comes out on August 2nd.