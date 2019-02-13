HBO

Although HBO’s Deadwood movie was greenlit last July, and production photos have surfaced, the project still feels like a figment of everyone’s imagination in light of over a decade of starts and stops. Yet this is really happening. The movie officially nabbed a spring 2019 release date (making it eligible for the 2019 Emmys), and Ian McShane — who’s returning as the infamously foul-mouthed Al Swearingen — unfurled some details at the TCAs, where he was promoting American Gods‘ also long-delayed second season.

HBO previously revealed that the show will feature a decade time jump without recasting any roles, which means that Timothy Olyphant and John Hawkes are back as Seth Bullock and Sol Star, respectively, but McShane revealed more about what Al’s grousing about now:

“Deadwood is celebrating South Dakota as a state, and Hearst has come back and Alma has come back in town, so you have all the main characters converging and how they changed in ten years. Now Hearst wants to put telegraphs in town, which isn’t going too well. Al has had a little bit too much of that over the years. There’s a surprise for Trixie and Star.”

McShane added that the movie’s “end leaves you wondering.” This, of course, generates speculation that he’s referring to a second movie, and McShane responded, “If it makes $115M, HBO will somehow find a way to do another one.” Well, given that the movie will air on HBO and not be up for box-office dollars, the “if it makes $115M” detail might indicate that McShane is simply messing with everyone while talking about a potential sequel. Given that not even Timothy Olyphant truly expected this first movie to happen, however, anything is f*cking possible in Al Swearingen-land.

(Via Deadline)