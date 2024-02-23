The latest John Wick spinoff Ballerina has had quite a tough time getting out of the gate after a series of reshoots, and it was revealed this week that the film is being delayed until June 2025. It might seem sad, but it’s important to remember that the longer it’s delayed, the longer Keanu Reeves can play Wick, and that seems worth it.

The upcoming installment stars Ana de Armas as Rooney, a ballerina who seeks revenge on those who murdered her family. The story is penned by Shay Hatten, who wrote John Wick: Chapter 3, and Saltburn‘s Emerald Fennell also contributed to the story, so there could very well be some weird stuff to look forward to.

Ian McShane, who plays Winston in the franchise, shared an update on The One Show, revealing that the whole movie is being retooled to blend in with the universe. “It’s not reshoots, its new shoots,” McShane explained.

“The new shooting for Ballerina, which is the spinoff with Ana de Armas of the John Wick franchise… you know, it’s like, they’ve got to protect the franchise,” he explained, adding that Wick director Chad Stahelski has joined the project to make it even bigger and better. “It was about a year ago that we did the movie Ballerina. They’ve looked at it, and Chad’s come in, the guy who directed all the John Wick movies, and they want to make it better. Keanu’s in it as well. It takes place between John Wick 3 and John Wick 4,” he confirmed.

Even though we have to wait longer for this film to hit theaters, it seems like it will be worth the wait, unlike The Continental, Peacock’s disastrous prequel series. McShane also confirmed that he had nothing to do with the show. “Why would I have seen it? They never asked anybody about it. They just went and did it. Both Keanu and I went: ‘I don’t know, nobody ever asked us about it!'” To his credit, it seems like a lot of people did not see it.

Maybe the lesson here is that nothing Wick-related should ever be made without consulting Keanu, Chad, and the many prestigious dog actors involved.

