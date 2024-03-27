Sydney Sweeney has a long history of upsetting various corners of the internet by simply existing, but the latest group of haters is convinced that she actually is in cahoots with the devil. She is a very powerful person.

Sweeney stars in the horror flick Immaculate, as Celia, a young American nun who is invited to the Italian countryside to join a new convent. While things seem fine at first, it is soon revealed that Celia is pregnant. While the priest believes the pregnancy is a miracle, it most decidedly is not. This has unexpectedly caused a number of religious individuals to boycott the movie and its portrayal of the Catholic church. Lucky for the production company Neon, that’s the perfect way to market your movie.

A number of complaints have surfaced from “Christian Twitter” who have slammed the film for its…evilness. Neon has rounded up said complaints and now using it to help promote the film, which had a remarkable $5 million debut.

You might be thinking “this is a little over-the-top” but why don’t you try telling that to the people in the comments who are very mad about the “pure filth” that is Immaculate? Neon has a sense of humor, and have turned said comments into a fun marketing opportunity.

Immaculate is now playing in theaters. Bring your local priest if you want some fun commentary. On a related note, here is Sweeney reading passages from the bible.