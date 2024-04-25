Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers is a thus far a crowd pleaser and critical hit before even hitting theaters for official release. Of course, the project is also known as Zendaya’s “threesome” movie despite not actually containing any sex scenes. Z stars as Tashi, a decorated tennis star who suffers a career-ending injury.

Fast forward in time, and she’s coaching Art (Mike Faist), who happens to be her husband and a participant in that threesome with Patrick (Josh O’Connor), who returns to the scene as a competitor, setting up tension for the ages and explosive potential when the two men face each other again on the court. Is the movie based upon a true story, though?

Not so much regarding the events of the plot. However, scribe Justin Kuristzkes told Radio Times (via Cosmopolitan) that he was inspired to create the film’s story after watching a certain U.S. Open match:

“I was watching the US Open in 2018 and it was the final between Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams. And there was this really controversial call towards the end of the match where Serena Williams was penalised for receiving coaching from the sidelines. And she got very upset and said that didn’t happen. But the ref still penalised her. And I had never heard of that rule – that you’re not allowed to speak with your coach during the match. And immediately it struck me as really cinematic.”

Challengers serves up cinematic femme-fatale Zendaya on April 26.

(Via Cosmopolitan)