The new horror flick Late Night with the Devil starring David Dastmalchian is racking up solid reviews, including a ringing endorsement from the master of terror, Stephen King, who’s openly referred to the film as “brilliant.”
Late Night with the Devil uses a found footage concept to show an episode of a doomed late night TV show from the ’70s hosted by Dastmalchian’s character. This is a horror movie, so naturally, things go terribly wrong. (We won’t spoil what happens.) However, thanks to the attention to detail on recreating the late night episode and the story, which involves bringing the survivor of a Satanic cult onto the show, there have been questions about whether the film is based on a true story. We got you covered.
Is ‘Late Night With The Devil’ Based On A True Story?
No, Late Night with the Devil is not based on a true story. Again, without spoiling the story, there are supernatural events that occur, which are obviously not based in reality. — Or are they? (They’re not. Please don’t hide under your bed.) The film was written by writer and director team Cameron and Colin Cairnes, who wanted to mess around with the strange world of late night TV from the ’70s where anything could happen.
Here’s the official synopsis:
October 31, 1977. Johnny Carson rival Jack Delroy hosts a syndicated late night talk show ‘Night Owls’ that has long been a trusted companion to insomniacs around the country. A year after the tragic death of Jack’s wife, ratings have plummeted. Desperate to turn his fortunes around, Jack plans a Halloween special like no other, unaware that he is about to unleash evil into the living rooms of America.
Late Night with the Devil hits theaters and Shudder on March 22.