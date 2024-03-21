Is ‘Late Night With The Devil’ Based On A True Story?

The new horror flick Late Night with the Devil starring David Dastmalchian is racking up solid reviews, including a ringing endorsement from the master of terror, Stephen King, who’s openly referred to the film as “brilliant.”

Late Night with the Devil uses a found footage concept to show an episode of a doomed late night TV show from the ’70s hosted by Dastmalchian’s character. This is a horror movie, so naturally, things go terribly wrong. (We won’t spoil what happens.) However, thanks to the attention to detail on recreating the late night episode and the story, which involves bringing the survivor of a Satanic cult onto the show, there have been questions about whether the film is based on a true story. We got you covered.