Late Night with the Devil, one of the most critically-admired horror movies of 2024 so far, is being criticized for its use of AI-generated images. “for anyone doubting late night with the devil uses AI,” one user wrote on X, along with visual proof. “very disappointing to hear about this. don’t support it. don’t pay to watch it.”

In response to the backlash, Late Night with the Devil directors Cameron and Colin Cairnes released a statement to Variety defending the film’s use of AI. “In conjunction with our amazing graphics and production design team, all of whom worked tirelessly to give this film the ’70s aesthetic we had always imagined, we experimented with AI for three still images which we edited further and ultimately appear as very brief interstitials in the film,” it reads. “We feel incredibly fortunate to have had such a talented and passionate cast, crew and producing team go above and beyond to help bring this film to life. We can’t wait for everyone to see it for themselves this weekend.”

Why do you need AI when you already have the artistic masterpiece that is star David Dastmalchian’s face?

Here is the plot synopsis:

October 31, 1977. Johnny Carson rival Jack Delroy hosts a syndicated late night talk show ‘Night Owls’ that has long been a trusted companion to insomniacs around the country. A year after the tragic death of Jack’s wife, ratings have plummeted. Desperate to turn his fortunes around, Jack plans a Halloween special like no other, unaware that he is about to unleash evil into the living rooms of America.

Late Night with the Devil comes to theaters on March 22 and begins streaming on Shudder on April 19.