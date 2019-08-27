The ‘It Chapter Two’ Adults Posed With The ‘It’ Kids, And It’s Uncanny How Similar They Look

08.27.19 8 mins ago

WARNER BROS.

It Chapter Two takes place 27 years after the events of It, the highest-grossing horror movie ever. Well, “mostly” takes place then. There are flashbacks to the young members of the Losers’ Club from the original film, played by Jaeden Martell, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Chosen Jacobs, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Wyatt Oleff, cut with the grown-up cast, James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, and Andy Bean. Everyone, minus McAvoy, came together at the It Chapter Two premiere on Monday, giving us this fun photo of all the Losers, together at last.

Getty Image

Here’s just the adults.

Getty Image

And just the kids.

Getty Image

That Bill Hader/Finn Wolfhard and Jessica Chastain/Sophia Lillis casting is A+.

