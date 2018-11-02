The Surprisingly Emotional ‘It: Chapter 2’ Has Finished Shooting

New Line Cinema

It earned more money at the box office than any horror movie ever. So, the writers and producers will probably repeat the formula for the sequel, right? Not exactly. It: Chapter 2 is going to be weirder than the original (it’s Ritual of Chüd time) and it’s also surprisingly emotional, according to star Bill Hader.

“It’s very emotional. The cast is amazing,” the Barry actor (who plays grown-up Richie) said. “It’s really scary obviously, but I was surprised at how emotional it was. It’s really a story about these people and this kind of trauma that they all went through.” There is nothing traumatic about watching Pennywise dance.

Warner Bros. Pictures

Director Andy Muschietti also recently announced that It: Chapter 2 has finished shooting. He called the experience an “86-day roller coaster ride. Never had so much fun making movies as this one. I had a relentless and inspired crew who believed in this adventure as much as i did and a cast that put their heart and soul behind every second of performance. A huge thank you to all of them… And last but not least, the fans who day by day boosted our spirits by reminding us how much this story means to them. Thank you and Love to you all.”

It: Chapter 2 floats into theaters on September 6, 2019.