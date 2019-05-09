Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It is not only the highest-grossing movie based on one of Stephen King’s works (and there’s A LOT of those), it’s also the top-grossing horror movie of all-time.

No pressure, It Chapter Two.

Not that anyone’s expecting a drop-off for the sequel, in terms of box office success or quality. Chapter Two brings back director Andy Muschietti and the young stars from the first film, as well as their adult counterparts 27 years later. There’s James McAvoy/Jaeden Lieberher as Bill, Jessica Chastain/Sophia Lillis as Beverly, Jay Ryan/Jeremy Ray Taylor as Ben, Isaiah Mustafa/Chosen Jacobs as Mike, James Ransone/Jack Dylan Glazer as Eddie, Andy Bean/Wyatt Oleff as Stanley, and Bill Hader/Finn Wolfhard as Richie, which is perfect casting. Don’t worry (do worry?), Bill Skarsgård is also returning as Pennywise the Dancing Clown and he’s “even more vicious” this time around.

The first footage from It: Chapter 2 debuted last month at CinemaCon, where it was called “scary as hell” and “creepier than ever,” which isn’t surprising considering the film features “the most blood that’s ever been in a horror film in a scene,” according to Chastain. Now you can judge the level of “shit your pants” fear for yourself with the first teaser for It: Chapter Two, posted above.