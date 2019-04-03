Warner Bros.

Just when you thought it was safe to play in the storm drains again, Pennywise is back. Also, why are playing in the storm drains? That’s weird. Anyway, the first footage from It: Chapter 2, the sequel to the highest-grossing horror movie of all-time, debuted at CinemaCon on Tuesday. Expectations are high, considering 2017’s It “scared the sh*t” out of author Stephen King (that guy has seen some scary sh*t, like the script for The Lawnmower Man) and the talent involved, including Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, and Bill Hader, but the early word out of Las Vegas is positive. And “unnerving” and “NO NO NO.”

The Wrap‘s Beatrice Verhoeven tweeted, “Footage for #ItChapter2 just made me scream NO NO NO out loud,” while Kate Erbland, from IndieWire, added a description of the footage: “First look at IT: CHAPTER TWO gives us an unnerving intro to adult Beverly, back in Deery and almost immediately into some chilling ish, followed by teaser-y looks at the adult Losers Club looking understandably freaked out. Pennywise ends it. Not bloody, but tense and creepy.” Others called it “creepier than ever” and (spoiler) there are balloons.

IT: CHAPTER 2. What the fuck. Wicked trailer, scary as hell, should be a helluva time. #CinemaCon — Rohan Patel (@KingPatel7) April 3, 2019

IT: CHAPTER TWO!!!! Take all of my money. Creepier than ever. 🎈🎈🎈 #ItChapter2 — Crystal Bell (@crystalbell) April 3, 2019

“You know what they say about Derry – anyone who dies here never really dies.”

The first footage from #ItChapter2 showed Jessica Chastain visiting her old childhood home and guess who’s there. Then quick cuts of the adults, the kids, Pennywise, lots of balloons!#CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/t2k3rFZR1v — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 3, 2019

Director Andy Muschietti promises #ItChapter2 “will make you shit your pants.” The trailer features lots of Jessica Chastain and even more red balloons. #CinemaCon — Rebecca Rubin (@rebeccaarubin) April 3, 2019

It’s hard to believe they didn’t show the Ritual of Chüd.

The main cast, including all the younger and older versions of the Losers’ Club, was in attendance, with Sophia Lillis (Young Bev) praising Chastain (Older Bev) for being an “amazing actress and [looking] a lot like me.” McAvoy also confessed that his Dark Phoenix co-star convinced him to sign up for Chapter 2. “Jessica Chastain, when we were making X-Men, she was rocking an evil wig look and badass,” he said. “She took me aside and said ‘Listen, there’s this really f*cking great director. They really want you to play the older Bill.'” Not to be confused with Bill Skarsgård. One Pennywise is more than enough.

It: Chapter 2 opens on September 6.