If you were a kid from the early ’90s, you knew one of the scariest things about the IT miniseries was losing one of the VHS tapes or god forbid starting the movie on the wrong side of the laserdisc. There was also Tim Curry, making one of the most horrifying creations ever even scarier with his manic interpretation of Stephen King’s Pennywise the Clown.
Curry made IT special, a classic even. But fans of the book know the ABC miniseries changed things liberally — Curry was just the cherry on top of a spooky coming of age tale. Now that IT is headed to the big screen with a solid R rating, there’s hope we’ll get the closest adaptation possible. But surprisingly, even with little reason to stray from Stephen King’s original source material, it seems like the IT remake is still going to hold the miniseries close to its heart.
As you can see in this side-by-side comparison from YouTuber Matt Skuta, director Andrés Muschietti clearly nodded to the ABC version of IT when he was building the 2017 trailer. The lead up to Pennywise’s first reveal to little Georgie is timed almost perfectly to the original, and other key moments like the Losers Club investigating the sewers and inspecting the old house seem to match exactly like the original.
If you’re worried the remake is going to just be a gorier version of the original, keep in mind that it’s just a little bit of fan service in the way the trailer was sequenced. The new movie is sure to have plenty of surprises.
Is it me, or is the new Pennywise a little too scary? Like, on the (red) nose scary. The freakiest part about Tim Curry’s Pennywise was how he actually looked like a normal clown, with something slightly off about him. You know immediately that something is horribly wrong with Bill Skarsgård’s clown.
I’m not someone with a fear of clowns, but I stand by a statement I made recently that Tim Curry’s Pennywise the Clown is the most terrifying creature ever put on film.
You just watched a clown coming at you moving so fast he’s barely perceptible and you think tiny sharp teeth are scarier? Naaaaaah.
Yeah, that scene you’re describing was terrifying. Nothing from the TV movie came close to being as scary as that. This movie looks legit frightening and I’m stoked because of it.
That’s not how the trailer for the miniseries went. Someone just went through the miniseries and cut a trailer using similar footage to match the theatrical trailer.
Source material still the same, yes?
Agreed on them trying too hard to make the clown scary. It ends up having the opposite effect. If you were to randomly see a clown like the new one on the street, it’s clearly a guy trying to scare people, and so he immediately becomes unscary because his motives are obvious.
Curry’s clown, on the other hand, was just off seeming enough. It’s not simply a visual scary. So it has nothing to do with the sharp teeth or his demon form. It’s something deeper.
The clown is supposed to seduce children, right? Well, a child may not see the oddness of Curry’s clown. So it is conceivable that children would be attracted to him.
But no kid on earth is seeing this new fucking clown pop up out of nowhere and saying, “Heh, a clown. He must be funny. Let’s hear what he’s got to say.” I imagine any kid would get the fuck out of dodge the moment they see this clown.
It’s weird but his increased scariness actually works to make him less scary.
For f**ks sake guys, this isn’t a trailer for the mini-series. An 80’s mini-series wouldn’t even have a long-form trailer. This person is just using footage from the mini-series to try to match the shots of the trailer. Everyone was saying the same thing about the Beauty and the Beast teaser too – that it was a shot-for-shot remake of the “original teaser”.
Be accurate please.