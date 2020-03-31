Jack Black Is Bringing Much-Needed Joy And Silliness To Everyone’s Lives

Do we take Jack Black for granted? I know I do. I wouldn’t think to list him as one of my favorite actors, maybe not even in my top-20, but I’m always delighted to see him. And he’s given scene-stealing performances for nearly 30 years now, from his early appearances on Mr. Show with Bob and David, to lead roles in School of Rock and Bernie, to energetic voice work in the Kung Fu Panda series, to mega-blockbusters Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level, where he plays a teenage girl with surprising nuance. The point is, Jack Black is good, and so is his first TikTok.

Coronavirus silver-linings: Jack Black is now on Tik Tok… pic.twitter.com/O5ji9L2dgv — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) March 31, 2020

Black joined the popular video app to bring some much-needed joy to the world. Instead of drawing Joe Rogan’s ire, here he is, bearded and shirtless, jumping around by his pool while wearing a cowboy hat and sunglasses. It’s dumb, it’s unpretentious, and it’s a reminder that not every A-list comedy star needs to have chiseled abs. If someone wants to sync his dance up to “Explosivo” by Tenacious D, I would be entirely grateful.

But seriously, that kick at :05 is impressive. Others are enjoying Black’s moves, too.

I’m so glad Jack Black never got skinny or buff or got a “hot guy” Hollywood makeover. He just stayed Jack Black, and I will forever love him for that. pic.twitter.com/eP0mDXOt0L — Mary (@marywasitscary) March 31, 2020

I mean this seriously: have we been sleeping on how good of a dancer Jack Black is? There are some MOVES in this! https://t.co/Bhu0vZcld1 — Megan Collins (@ImMeganCollins) March 31, 2020

Jack Black ended coronavirus. — Adore Delano (@AdoreDelano) March 31, 2020

Jack Black trends at 5 AM because Jack Black does whatever the hell he wants. pic.twitter.com/PCV8kzCPGc — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) March 31, 2020

everyone talking about ansel elgort but i’m sitting here looking at jack black like pic.twitter.com/EmHOK0kd2S — 𖤐 𝐜𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐚 𖤐 (@cinececi) March 31, 2020

Why is Ansel Elgort trending? I’ll leave that for you to find out.