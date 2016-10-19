There’s an interesting moment about halfway through Jack Reacher: Never Go Back in which Tom Cruise’s title character and Cobie Smulders’ Major Susan Turner argue about gender roles in action movies. When Jack Reacher asks Major Turner to watch over a young woman (who may or may not be Reacher’s daughter; long story), while he leaves to go do some action hero things, Major Turner questions why she’s being asked to look after a child. She has no children. She doesn’t know any more than Reacher does about kids and has proven she can handle herself in a fight just as well as Reacher. I found this interesting. It felt like Tom Cruise’s own internal monologue about what it even means to be an “action star” in 2016. And coupled with Cruise’s recent films, which all feature a woman as his on-screen equal or superior (Edge of Tomorrow, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, and now Jack Reacher: Never Go Back) this scene is probably as close as we will get to Cruise’s opinions on this matter.
(We all know we will never learn anything real from Tom Cruise in an interview. We started to see the real guy about 12 years ago, but he’s long gone again because we didn’t like everything we saw. Though, I bet he has some interesting thoughts about all of this. It’s a shame we will never hear them.)
The first Jack Reacher movie – directed by Cruise’s MI5 director, Christopher McQuarrie – was quirky and absurd. The big takeaway then was that, in the books, Jack Reacher is a tree of a human being. But now here’s Tom Cruise as Reacher, who has never been described as “tall.” (Also: I realize these are very popular books, but I don’t personally know anyone who has read one.) What I love about that first movie is how it never apologizes for Cruise’s physical appearance. He goes “all in,” in only the way Tom Cruise can, as Mr. Tough Guy. Whether its intended or not, the result is absurd. But, dammit, it’s an enjoyable absurdity.
Jack Reach: Never Go Back amps up the absurdity to, well, absurd levels. (If this were Twitter, I’d add the hashtag #absurd.) There’s a scene in which the main bad guy (I have no idea what his name is and I’m not going to look it up because it doesn’t at all matter in this movie) threatens Jack Reacher over the phone. Reacher responds by saying, “I’m going to break your arms!” Oh my gosh, I laughed and I laughed and I laughed. This is an impossibly dumb movie and I had so much fun watching it. Bring on ten more Jack Reacher movies.
The books are delightful. Seriously, do yourself a favor and read one. As soon as you finish it you’ll sit back and smile at the fact that there are like twenty more out there waiting for you to enjoy.
Indeed. I have read and loved every single one of them. I still get angry thinking about how good these movies could have been if they had an actual grown person playing the monstrous Reacher instead of this tiny dude.
I’ll have to check them out. Really enjoyed the first film. Too bad it was marketed more as a Jason Bourne-ish knockoff than the smarter, fun film that it is.
I avoided the books for a long time and ended up reading one on a flight and got sucked into a number of others. They’re fun and ridiculous.
That gif is a perfect companion to the review. It says “this movie is about punching faces that desperately need to be punched”. Nice.
i’ll see it opening weekend. i don’t trust tom cruise. but i trust tom cruise to be tom cruise.
I read this whole article in H. Jon Benjamin’s voice, specifically:
“I mean, look at this! Tom Cruise punches a man through a car window! How is this not absurd entertainment?”
Throw in a “c’mon, Lana” and try it yourself!
I’ve never read the books but did enjoy the first movie. It is absurd just how good Tom Cruise’s Reacher is at absolutely everything; is he like that in the books or is this just old school movie star narcissism? Not quite the god level character he played in Oblivion, but close.
Yeah, the Reacher in the books is preposterously competent. It’s wonderful.
Watching this movie, I felt like Tom Cruise just really likes this character, and he was, like, “Fuck it–I’m gonna get me some Chinese backers, have a location scout find me some empty warehouses and abandoned docks and so on, and shoot this thing in my spare time. A couple of establishing shots of me running past the Washington Monument or along Bourbon Street and we’re done.” It felt like watching an old episode of “The Equalizer.” Which I am not complaining about.