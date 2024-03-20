It’s basically a rite of passage for an actor to audition for a major superhero movie, even if they don’t get it. It was revealed last year that Jake Gyllenhaal was pretty close to portraying Batman in Christopher Nolan’s adaptation(s), but that role obviously went to the famous shapeshifter Christian Bale. But Gyllenhaal didn’t let that deter him!

The Road House actor is seemingly not opposed to portraying the brooding superhero. Gyllenhaal referred to the character as “classic,” unlike his role in 2022’s Ambulance. “Oh, man. That’s a classic [role]. It’s an honor,” Gyllenhaal told ScreenRant. He then explained that he is intimidated by roles that have been played by other big-named actors in the past, much like the rotating roster of Batman actors.

“Speaking of playing roles that other incredible actors have played in the past,” he began, “When I think about it, I’m going to play Iago in Othello with Denzel Washington, and I think about like the history of actors that have played that role throughout time, and I’m intimidated by that. So that’s the first level. That’s what I’m working on right now. But of course. It would be an honor always. Those types of things and those roles are classics.” Who could forget the absolute classic Batman film, Batman Forever, that propelled Seal’s “Kiss From A Rose” to fame?

In the past, Gyllenhaal has been open about his struggles in the MCU. “It’s hard, man. That acting is hard. All of it,” Gyllenhaal told Howard Stern in 2021. “That world is enormous. And I joined that world way into that run; a train that was already moving. Normally, I come in way early on and I get to figure it out.” He did not seem to figure it out, but maybe he will get a second shot at Batman one of these days. Or Bathman, a man who bathes. He needs it.

