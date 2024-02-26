Netflix’s Beef premiered last spring and instantly became a hit amongst people with a history of aggressive driving (or anyone who has driven through the city of New York). The first season starred Ali Wong and Steven Yeun as two strangers who become entangled in road rage drama that sends both of them spiraling. The series swept through awards season with a handful of wins, and now it looks like season two is beginning to take place.

A second season of Beef was ordered last spring, when it was revealed that the series would continue as an anthology, rather than bringing back the same characters. This means some fresh new Beefy faces will be in the mix for season two!

Deadline reports that the second season will focus on two fighting couples. May December breakout star and Riverdale alum Charles Melton is being eyed to join the project alongside Priscilla’s Cailee Spaeny. According to the report, Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway are being eyed for another couple, who will reunite onscreen for the first time since 2010’s Love & Other Drugs, which was already a reunion of the two from Brokeback Mountain. It seems like they work well together! But their characters do not.

While nothing is official, Deadline claims that the show’s big wins this year are helping to propel the series into production this fall, so we could be seeing some beef on screen next year. Until then, you might as well get your beef elsewhere, perhaps on The Bear.

(Via Deadline)