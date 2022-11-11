The big takeaway from the Warner Bros. Discovery town hall was a promise to do the thing that everyone already knew they were going to do. Newly-minted chiefs of DC Studios James Gunn and Peter Safran proclaimed that everything will be interconnected.

“This was such a unique opportunity to tell one great overarching story,” Safran said. “One beautiful big story across film, television, gaming, live-action, and animation.”

No real surprise there. According to The Wrap, Gunn also shared his love for Batman and Superman as well as his appreciation that Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav also loves those characters. Nice that they had to get that on the record. In a follow-up, Gunn also made his first post on Mastadon an image of Lobo (tease!) and then clarified that every DC film will be under this new DC Studios banner in response to a fan question about the future Matt Reeves Batman projects. That still doesn’t really tell us anything, but the Nolan Batman movies existing in a separate universe made for a confusing foundation when Warners tried this all before.

The only curious thing about Safran’s comment was the inclusion of gaming in that list. Obviously it makes sense to mention it as another vector for entertainment creation, but it evokes the idea that video games will now be a part of filmic continuity. There’s something exciting there, allowing games to be more than tie-ins, but something directly related to the ongoing “beautiful big story” they’re trying to tell.

