Following a round of concerning reports that Jamie Foxx is still hospitalized after suffering an undisclosed “medical complication” last month and will be replaced by Nick Cannon as the host of Beat Shazam, Kevin Hart shared a promising update on Foxx’s condition. Hart delivered the news on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, and from the sound of things, Foxx is improving.

“The dope thing is that he’s getting better in his situation, and you know, everybody’s prayers, everybody’s love, energy — all that stuff is seen and felt,” Hart said. “So in this case, man, you just want the guy to get out of the situations and then get back home.”

As for the exact nature of Foxx’s medical emergency, Hart didn’t say out of both respect for the actor’s privacy and because he doesn’t know the “exact details as to what’s going on.”

Via Rolling Stone:

“To my knowledge is there’s a lot of progression and a world of betterment,” he said. “So you know, my love, synergy, energy goes out to him. He’s needed, he’s necessary. I know that he knows that, and I know that he feels that, because there’s been an outcry, an outpour, of support in this regard. So I can only hope that it continues.”

Hart’s update arrives on the heels of an Instagram post from Foxx who thanked fans for their support. It was the actor’s first statement since being hospitalized.

“Appreciate all the love!!!” Foxx wrote. “Feeling blessed.”

(Via Rolling Stone)