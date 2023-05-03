Jamie Foxx remains in the hospital after suffering some sort of medical emergency last month while in Atlanta for his latest flick Back In Action. Foxx’s daughter Corinne confirmed that the actor was “on his way to recovery,” in an Instagram post on April 12th.

Due to his condition, Foxx will be replaced on Beat Shazam, the music gameshow which he hosts alongside Corinne. Corinne is also reportedly not returning for the new season, which begins filming this week, according to TMZ, in order to stay with her father in Atlanta.

Kelly Osbourne seemingly confirmed via Instagram that she would step in for Corinne as the show’s DJ. In a now-deleted Instagram story (via Page Six), Osbourne was seen on set, where an emcee was heard introducing Nick Cannon, who is expected to replace his pal Foxx, though no official announcement has been made yet.

Cannon recently gave a brief update to Entertainment Tonight, saying that Foxx’s condition had been improving. “Man, I’m praying. You see, I posted on Instagram. I literally have been saying prayers out loud. Words of affirmation for my big brother,” Cannon told ET, adding, “I know he’s doing so much better because I’m actually about to do something special for him, and doing him a favor.”

It seems like Cannon’s mystery favor involves him hosting the competition show while Foxx is in recovery. He sure does love hosting! In addition to excessive procreation.

