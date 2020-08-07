Jamie Foxx’s long-in-the-works Mike Tyson biopic is finally happening, and the Oscar winner has the ripped physique to prove it. Getting in shape to portray the legendary boxer isn’t the thing he’s most dedicated in getting right, however. When asked about his preparation to play Tyson, Foxx told CinemaBlend, “Obviously, the training is different. We’re doing weighted pull ups to sort of make the back look the right way, and make the arm look a certain way. But it is, to me, I guarantee you, it’s the most dedicated I’ve been to making sure that this story gets told, and gets told in the right way.”

Foxx wants to be so believable, in fact, that he hopes to fool Tyson’s own kids:

“And I joke with Mike. I said, ‘When I get dressed up as you, I’m going to walk into your house, and your kids are going to say daddy’s home.’”

Maybe they mean they want to watch Daddy’s Home on DVD?

Either way, the biopic will show the “different lives” of the iconic boxer (Tyson was convicted of rape in 1992 and served three years in prison), according to Foxx. “We want to show everybody evolves. I think when we lay the layer of Mike Tyson in this story, I think everybody from young and old will be able to understand this man’s journey.”

