Jamie Foxx has been trying to get his Mike Tyson biopic made for so long, the initial Variety report notes that he “can be seen next in Sony’s reboot of Annie.” Annie came out in 2014. But while guesting on Mark Birnbaum’s Instagram Live series Catching Up, the Oscar winner confirmed that the movie finally happening is a “definitive yes.”

“Look, doing biographies is a tough thing. Sometimes it takes 20 years to get them done. But we officially got the real ball rolling,” Foxx, who previously played Muhammad Ali’s cornerman Drew Bundini Brown in Michael Mann’s Ali, told Birnbaum. He already looks the part of Iron Mike. Foxx showed off his muscular physique, noting that “every other day, I do 60 pull-ups, we do 60 dips, we do 100 push-ups,” but, he joked, “I ain’t got no calf muscles, so we’re gonna have to get some prosthetics for that.” CGI will be employed. “Just the technology of how I’m gonna look, I guarantee you people will run up on me in the street, and ask for autographs, and think that I’m Mike,” Foxx said.

The Collateral star (Collateral came out even longer ago than Annie, but whatever, it rules) also teased that the biopic will cover Tyson’s “different lives… We want to show, everybody evolves. I think when we lay the layers on Mike Tyson in this story, I think everybody from young and old will be able to understand this man’s journey.”

Foxx begins discussing the biopic at the 53-minute mark (and shows off his muscles at 56:35) in the video below.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)