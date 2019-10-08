David Gordon Green and Danny McBride’s hugely successful sequel-reboot of the original Halloween, complete with star Jamie Lee Curtis’ return as Laurie Strode, is getting multiple followups. The first of these, Halloween Kills, will again star Curtis — as well as original Michael Myers actor Nick Castle and Anthony Michael Hall as another returning character. And to commemorate the first day of filming, the veteran actress took to Twitter to share a first look at her bruised and battered character in the makeup chair.

“NEVER SAY DIE!” she tweeted. “First day back in the battle for my life!”

First day back in the battle for my life!#HalloweenMovie #HalloweenKills pic.twitter.com/EicJ86Nq4m — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) October 8, 2019

Of course, Curtis’ tweet doesn’t offer horror fans anything other than a hint of what Strode is going through in Halloween Kills, but audiences who turned out in record numbers for the 2018 film can probably make an accurate guess or two. At the end of that movie, Strode — along with the help of her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) — manages to trap Michael in the basement of a house and setting it ablaze. Despite the fact that viewers were initially supposed to think the killer was dead, his off-screen breathing after the credits indicates otherwise. (As does the fact that two more sequels are coming.) So, perhaps Curtis’ latest fake wounds are meant to mark another showdown.

Halloween Kills is set to premiere in theaters on October 16th, 2020. Its immediate follow-up, Halloween Ends, will debut a year later on October 15th, 2021.