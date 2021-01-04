The much-maligned Justice League is being re-released as Zack Snyder’s Justice League, now with 100 percent more Jared Leto. The Oscar winner will appear in the HBO Max movie as a “road-weary Joker,” according to director Zack Snyder, who is “forever in debt to [Leto’s] kindness” to agreeing to the cameo. You do not want to be Jared Leto’s debt — the offer you can’t refuse will somehow involve a “damaged” tattoo.

Speaking of Suicide Squad: following the success of the Snyder Cut campaign, there is now a #ReleaseTheAyerCut movement for Warner Bros. to put out the “real” version of the 2016 villainous team-up film, which has a prominent supporter in — you guessed it — Jared Leto. “I would love for him to be able to work on that and make the film of his dreams. It’s always hard when you make these movies because it’s such a pressure cooker. There are so many decisions that have to be made in a short amount of time,” he told Variety (via CinemaBlend). Leto continued:

“You never start with something that’s perfect. It’s a race to try to make it as good as you can in a short amount of time. So I get it, having another swing at things? I’m sure we all can use that.”

Here is Jared Leto, deep in thought about the Ayer Cut:

When you’re waiting for the clock to strike midnight and end this year #2020 pic.twitter.com/J4J4nzAxEj — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) January 1, 2021

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is scheduled to come out later this year.

(Via Variety)