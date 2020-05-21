WARNER BROS.
Movies

‘Suicide Squad’ Fans Are Demanding The ‘Ayer Cut’ Now That The ‘Snyder Cut’ Is Being Released

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

Now that we know the “Snyder cut” of Justice League is real, or will be once Warner Bros. drops another “$20-30 million” for director Zack Snyder to, I dunno, get Jason Momoa to say “my man” a few more times, Twitter has been crowded with suggestions for alternate “cuts.” Most of them, like Game of Thrones or the infamous “butthole cut” of Cats, are jokes, but the #ReleaseTheAyerCut folks aren’t kidding around. How ironic.

Around the same time that HBO Max announced that the “real” Justice League will be hitting the streaming service in 2021, Suicide Squad director David Ayer tweeted, “Mr. J’s version of the beginning,” along with a photo of… something (it’s pseudo-religious scribblings interrupted by the occasional “HA!”), and a nightmarish GIF of Jared Leto’s Joker. “I AM DIFFERENT FUCK YOUR OPINION,” it reads in flashing text. Twisted.

Ayer’s tweets, along with his candidness over how much reshoots altered his vision (“Diablo survived originally, Harley and Deadshot hooked up as a couple. This was changed during reshoots,” he recently tweeted), has led to #ReleaseTheAyerCut to trend on social media. “Suicide Squad always was a prequel to Justice League,” a typical tweet goes, “so might as well make mine a double @hbomax and #ReleaseTheAyerCut,” goes a typical tweet. Or another: “Let’s open the Conversation about David Ayer Suicide Squad version. Let’s do it. Also Ayer cut is more complete than Snyder Cut, This baby is ready to go #ReleaseTheAyerCut.” This about sums it up:

Other reactions are more enthusiastic:

If Jared Leto tweets “#ReleaseTheAyerCut,” may god have mercy on us all. (Luckily, he won’t, because he’s probably on another silent meditation retreat in the desert.)

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
×