Everyone is still talking about what went down at The Oscars. Actually, they’re not talking about the awards but about how Will Smith smacked Chris Rock onstage, which follows a 2016 occurrence that adds some context but doesn’t do anything to ease the mess. But there’s another situation that brewed over the weekend, one that shouldn’t spark any divisive opinions: Jason Momoa, who presented at the Oscars on Sunday evening, had hernia surgery on Saturday. And he still showed up and did the thing.

For sure, the French braid-sporting Momoa seemed much less boisterous than usual while he presented alongside Josh Brolin, and they joked about not winning awards themselves. He also endured an awkward Covid-19 “patdown” bit, all while it was apparent that Momoa otherwise wasn’t feeling 100%. He looked stiff, to say the very least, and sure enough, ET Online reports that Momoa opened up about his procedure on the red carpet:

“I had hernia surgery yesterday so I’m a little like…” Momoa, who is a presenter at this year’s ceremony, revealed as he adjusted his black tuxedo jacket. “I’ve got to present eight amazing awards.”

Backstage was a different kind of night for him as well. In an Instagram story, Momoa revealed his BTS belly-button icing regimen while everyone enjoyed the show.

i was wondering why jason momoa seemed so unusually calm and just found out he had a hernia and surgery yesterday holy shit pic.twitter.com/EDiR3dw3WT — nil ⚔️ (@ROHlRRIM) March 28, 2022

He did, however, find the energy for posing next to Zendaya and Shirtless Chalamet, as one does. Rock on, Momoa and pals.

