Jason Momoa Josh Brolin Oscars
Getty Image
Movies

Uh, Jason Momoa Had Surgery The Day Before Presenting At The Oscars (He Shared His Soreness In A Backstage Vid)

TwitterFilm/TV Editor

Everyone is still talking about what went down at The Oscars. Actually, they’re not talking about the awards but about how Will Smith smacked Chris Rock onstage, which follows a 2016 occurrence that adds some context but doesn’t do anything to ease the mess. But there’s another situation that brewed over the weekend, one that shouldn’t spark any divisive opinions: Jason Momoa, who presented at the Oscars on Sunday evening, had hernia surgery on Saturday. And he still showed up and did the thing.

For sure, the French braid-sporting Momoa seemed much less boisterous than usual while he presented alongside Josh Brolin, and they joked about not winning awards themselves. He also endured an awkward Covid-19 “patdown” bit, all while it was apparent that Momoa otherwise wasn’t feeling 100%. He looked stiff, to say the very least, and sure enough, ET Online reports that Momoa opened up about his procedure on the red carpet:

“I had hernia surgery yesterday so I’m a little like…” Momoa, who is a presenter at this year’s ceremony, revealed as he adjusted his black tuxedo jacket. “I’ve got to present eight amazing awards.”

Backstage was a different kind of night for him as well. In an Instagram story, Momoa revealed his BTS belly-button icing regimen while everyone enjoyed the show.

He did, however, find the energy for posing next to Zendaya and Shirtless Chalamet, as one does. Rock on, Momoa and pals.

(Via ET Online)

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×