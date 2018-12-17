Getty Image

Jeff Bridges might best be recognized for embodying “the Dude,” due to the enduring appeal of the Coen Brothers’ The Big Lebowski, but he’s built up an incredible body of work spanning over half a century. To honor the cumulative effect of a career that not only includes that cult classic but too many films to properly recognize here, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will credit Bridges’ lifetime achievement with the Cecil B. DeMille Award. He’s beloved by the organization, first earning a Best Actor nomination for 1984’s Starman with his most recent Globe nod arriving for 2017’s Hell Or High Water.

Of course, Bridges is an institution in Hollywood. He’s always a joy to catch on late-night talk TV shows and has dabbled not only in dramatic thrillers but dove into the realm of romantic comedy and once played Wild Bill Hickok in a not-so-stellar biopic. The point being that Bridges has done just about everything while eclipsing the totality of his individual projects. HFPA President Meher Tatna has addressed the matter accordingly, per Variety:

“The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is delighted to bestow the 2019 Cecil B. deMille Award on Jeff Bridges. Bridges’ brilliant body of work across diverse genres has captured the hearts and minds of audiences worldwide for more than six decades. We look forward to celebrating ‘the Dude’ and his remarkable career and philanthropic achievements at the upcoming Golden Globe Awards.”

Past recipients of this award include Alfred Hitchcock, Clint Eastwood, Barbra Streisand, Walt Disney, Judy Garland, Kirk Douglas, and, more recently, Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney, Denzel Washington, Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Jodie Foster, and Meryl Streep. Last year, Winfrey’s fiery speech led many to speculate that she was contemplating a presidential run, which actually wasn’t the case. Perhaps we can hold out hope for Bridges to stoke those same fires?

Calling it now: The Dude-The Rock for 2020. Instead of Russian intrigue, there will be tasty White Russians for all.

