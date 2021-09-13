Late last year, movie fans everywhere were devastated to learn that beloved, Academy award-winning actor Jeff Bridges (True Grit, The Big Lebowski, Iron Man) had been diagnosed with lymphoma. To make matters worse, the actor then revealed he had also tested positive for COVID-19 after coming into contact with it at the very hospital he was undergoing chemotherapy at. While all this news gave us quite the scare, as of today “new sh*t has come to light,” and it seems like at long last we can finally let out that big, collective breath we’ve all been holding since last October.

In a handwritten blog post Bridges published earlier today, the actor shared with fans an update on both his ongoing medical struggles, as well as his upcoming projects. According to Bridges, both his cancer and COVID diagnoses are a thing of the past, and life is generally looking pretty bright for the 71 year old star.

“My cancer is in remission — the 9” to 12” mass has shrunk down to the size of a marble. My COVID is in the rear view mirror. COVID kicked my ass pretty good, but I’m double vaccinated and feeling much better now. I heard that the vaccine can help folks with long haulers. Maybe that’s the cause of my quick improvement.”

Bridges then went on to share that he’s “excited to get back to work on The Old Man!,” an upcoming FX drama the actor is both starring in and producing that follows a former intelligence officer who is forced back into work after he learns someone is trying to assassinate him. Bridges wrote the show is “lookin’ good,” before offering readers a peek.

Assuming Bridges is in shape to get back to work, The Old Man is expected to keep its original 2022 release date. Either way, we’re just happy “The Dude” is healthy and will be around for a whole lot more “abiding.”