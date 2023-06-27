Did you know about the rumor that Jennifer Lawrence had an affair with Liam “Not Chris” Hemsworth while he was with Miley Cyrus? I didn’t, and J-Law would like to keep it that way.

The No Hard Feelings star appeared on Monday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, where she addressed the speculation about her Hunger Games co-star. “There was a lot of talk that the music video was referencing a secret fling that you had with Liam Hemsworth while he was with Miley Cyrus,” host Andy Cohen started to ask his guest, a reference to the “Flowers” music video where Cyrus dons a similar dress to one that Lawrence once wore. Before he could finish, however, she replied, “Not true… It’s not true. Total rumor.”

Lawrence said she “just assumed that was a coincidence” that Cyrus had worn a slinky gold vintage Saint Laurent dress that closely resembled the gown she had worn at the first Hunger Games film premiere in 2012, where she posed alongside Hemsworth and her other costar, Josh Hutcherson. After shutting down the speculation, Lawrence turned toward the audience and asked: “Are you satisfied?”

Lawrence didn’t have an affair with Hemsworth because she has taste (#TeamPeeta).

You can watch clips from Lawrence’s Watch What Happens Live appearance below. There’s a lot of “Scandoval” talk.