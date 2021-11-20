The term “method acting” is routinely misused. It’s a form of performance, first established in the early decades of the 20th century, that involves actors finding ways to identify with the characters they’re playing. Actors changing their bodies, such as gaining or losing weight à la Christian Bale, is something else. But going too far into the real remains a popular trend among actors, and Jennifer Lawrence did a relatively minor version of this for her latest role: She got high.

The Oscar-winning actress has been doing the rounds for Don’t Look Up, Adam McKay’s forthcoming, star-studded apocalypse satire, which costars Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet, even Ariana Grande. Lawrence plays a low-level astronomer who doesn’t handle it so well when she discovers a comet is set to wipe out the Earth. So to soothe her nerves, she smokes pot. And so, sometimes, did Lawrence.

Lawrence revealed this during a Q&A in Los Angeles, as per Yahoo! News, saying that for a scene involving Streep, who plays the American president, in which she had no dialogue, she asked permission to toke up. Because, she says, “my character was getting high in the movie.”

She assured people she wasn’t pregnant at the time. (She’s currently expecting her first child.) “I was a real target,” Lawrence said. “Everyone was f*cking with me. … I guess because I was high. Easy to f*ck with.”

So if Lawrence’s eyes look super red during the parts of the film, it’s not a special effect.

Don’t Look Up hits theaters on December 10 before dropping on Netflix the following week.

