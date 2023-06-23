During her X-Men and Hunger Games era, a lot was made about Jennifer Lawrence being one of the most “relatable” celebrities. I wasn’t sure whether to believe it (have you been in a TBS sitcom starring a Blue Collar Comedy Tour member — or, y’know, been nominated for an Oscar?), but I do now after watching the actress have a breakdown while tasting hot sauce. Been there.

Lawrence dropped by Hot Ones to discuss her new movie, No Hard Feelings, and Method acting. “I would be nervous to work with somebody who is Method,” she said. “I would have no idea how to talk to them. Do I have to be in character? That would make me nervous. I haven’t seen another [acting] process that I’ve been curious about. You don’t know about them all the time.”

Between anecdotes, she ate chicken wings slathered in hot sauces, including Da Bomb Beyond Insanity. Let’s see how that went.

I actually can’t stop watching this video of Jennifer Lawrence losing her shit on Hot Ones 🤣 pic.twitter.com/PqoHXdMUIf — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) June 23, 2023

Celebs… they’re just like us! You can watch the full Hot Ones interview above.

Lawrence also recently spoke to Cameron Diaz, and showed her appreciation for one of the actress’ most underrated comedies. “When my best friend was going through a bad breakup many years ago, she wanted to watch Pride and Prejudice, which is her favorite movie. I was like, ‘Justine, trust me on this one. We’re going to watch The Sweetest Thing, and you’re going to thank me.’ She was so hesitant. I put it on, and it totally fixed her,” she said. Good thing there was no hot sauce involved during the “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” scene.

