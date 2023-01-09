Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most famous actresses in the world, but even she gets starstruck. Not by Meryl Streep or Christian Bale or Michelle Pfeiffer, all of whom she’s worked with, but by the star of the Dukes of Hazzard movie.

“To me, the biggest celebrities in the world are, like, Pete Davidson. Or when Ariana Grande was in my last film, Don’t Look Up, I was photographed with her and I fully look like a radio contest winner,” the Causeway actress told W magazine. “I would be starstruck if I saw Jessica Simpson. That would knock me over.” The one-time reality show star hasn’t appeared in a movie since 2008’s Private Valentine: Blonde & Dangerous, which I guess is like Legally Blonde on a military base? — now is Lawrence’s chance to get Simpson back on set. Thelma and Louise remake, anyone?

Also in the inteview, Lawrence revealed the film that makes her tear up. “Father of the Bride always makes me cry. Not when they get married, but when he sees her as a little girl and she’s like, ‘Mommy, Daddy, I met a man in Rome and we’re getting married.’ But I’m so sensitive now that I can barely watch anything with children or animals,” she said.

Can we interest you in a little film called M3GAN, J3nnifer?

(Via W magazine)