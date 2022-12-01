jennifer lawrence
Getty Image
Movies

Martin Scorsese’s Daughter Can ‘Die Happy’ After Jennifer Lawrence Complimented Her, Um, ‘Amazing’ Cleavage

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

Martin Scorsese‘s daughter, Francesca, was cut from Bones and All (one of the best movies of 2022), but she’s doing just fine. The We Are Who We Are actress recently turned 23 years old, and one of her birthday presents came in the form of a flattering compliment from Jennifer Lawrence. “Very late birthday post!!! Thank you to everyone who made me and @martinscorsese’s birthdays so special,” she wrote on Instagram, adding, “JLaw said my tits looked amazing so I can die happy now.”

A few things here:

1. Imagine your dad is Martin Scorsese.

2. Imagine your dad is Martin Scorsese, and you share a birthday party with him.

3. That was nice of Jennifer Lawrence.

Francesca turned 23 just one day before her famous father turned 80, so they celebrated together amid a sea of celebs at Cipriani South Street in Manhattan, including The Wolf of Wall Street stars Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio… Her album also included moments she shared with her friends, such as The Offer heartthrob Sebastiano Pigazzi and Euphoria actress Kathrine Narducci.

If you’re not following Francesca on social media, you really should. Otherwise, you’re missing gems like this.

Marty is also worth a follow on Instagram. I mean…

I want Jennifer Lawrence to compliment me for my birthday. But I’ll settle for that hat.

(Via the Daily Mail)

Listen To This
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of November 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×