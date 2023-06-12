There are hard feelings between No Hard Feelings star Jennifer Lawrence and her middle school bully.

“This one girl named Meredith handed me a stack of invitations to her birthday party, but I was not invited. She asked me to hand them out. Isn’t that so mean?” the actress said in a video with E! News. Lawrence claimed that she spit on them and “threw them in the trash,” although she might have been joking. What wasn’t a joke, however, is the time she pantsed someone.

“I was an accidental bully because I pantsed this kid named Tyler,” she confessed. “We were pantsing people at a football game, and I accidentally grabbed his underwear. He got really embarrassed and I feel really bad. I’m sorry.” Lawrence still checks in on Tyler to this day. “I sometimes Google him,” she said, “just to be, like, you alright?”

If your name is Tyler and you went to Kammerer Middle School in Louisville, Kentucky, today is a great day for you. If your name is Meredith and you went to Kammerer Middle School in Louisville, Kentucky, today is a horrible day for you. There goes your shot at attending the Oscars with Lawrence.

You can watch the video above. No Hard Feelings comes out on June 23.