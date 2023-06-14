In No Hard Feelings, Jennifer Lawrence plays a broke 30-something who responds to a Craigslist ad posted by concerned parents asking for someone to “date” their teenage son before he goes to college. (It’s based on a true story.) Part of the movie involves both Lawrence and co-star Andrew Barth Feldman taking off their clothes to go swimming. What was the Oscar winner’s process for undressing? “I took a deep breath and then I disrobed.” Fair enough!

Barth Feldman told People that appearing nude on camera is “a weird and uncomfortable thing to do for any human being on the planet Earth,” but “it was so incredibly safe. Everyone was so kind, constantly checking in that we were OK.”

The actors’ scenes in the buff come when Maddie takes Percy skinny-dipping at night, and their clothes are stolen by other beachgoers. Without giving too much away, Percy winds up clinging to the hood of a car. “I never second guessed it,” Feldman tells People of his nude scene filmed atop a car. “Much like everything in this movie, you just have to do it, and then it will be done.”

In a way, the skinny-dipping scene brought Lawrence and Barth Feldman closer together. “I love him so much,” she said, to which he replied, “I’m so thankful that I get to do it with you. And with this story that I care so much about. It’s like it’s a weirdly perfect storm. It’s the best.”

No Hard Feelings opens in theaters on June 23rd.

(Via People)