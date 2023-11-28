Jennifer Lawrence addressed the rumors that she’s gotten plastic surgery during a chat for Interview with Kylie Jenner, who she dubbed “one of the most successful business women who’s ever lived.” The No Hard Feelings actress asked Ms. Wonka about bringing “contouring lips into the mainstream” and whether that was something she learned by herself or from a makeup artist. “I think it started because I just wanted big, fat, juicy lips, and I just wanted that illusion that I had fuller lips. But no one taught me. When I started doing that, I wasn’t really working with makeup artists and stuff,” Jenner replied.

Lawrence called it “incredible what makeup can do because I work with Hung [Vanngo], who overlines the lip, and I call him a plastic surgeon, because everybody in the last few months since I’ve been working with him is convinced that I had eye surgery.” When Jenner expressed disbelief about the rumors, she added, “I didn’t have eye surgery. I’m doing makeup.”

Jenner: “Oh my god. You know, you’ve been looking amazing. Have you always worked with him?” Lawrence: “Well, apparently I’ve had full plastic surgery.” [Laughs] Jenner: “No, I’ve been seeing the pictures. It doesn’t look like that.” Lawrence: “Oh, thank you.”

Lawrence later added, “I started at 19, so I get the before and after pictures from when I’m 19 to 30 and I’m like, ‘I grew up. I lost baby weight in my face, and my face changed because I’m aging.’ Everybody thought I had a nose job, and I’m like, ‘I’ve had the exact same nose. My cheeks got smaller. Thank you for bringing it up.'”

Is there plastic surgery to make myself look younger? Because after realizing Winter’s Bone came out 13 years ago, I feel ancient.

