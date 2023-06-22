My world has been turned upside down. I thought I knew everything (about Jennifer Lawrence’s mom selling the Oscar winner’s toilet on Craigslist) but it turns out, it was all a lie. Well, maybe not “all” of it, because a recent development in this important news story still involves Jennifer Lawrence and a toilet, but she left out — or conveniently “forgot” — important details.

Last week, Lawrence informed People that Lee Eisenberg, the writing partner of No Hard Feelings director Gene Stupnitsky, “bought a toilet on Craigslist from my mom. My toilet.” Why was the actress’ mom selling her toilet? “I don’t know,” Lawrence said. “I’m like, ‘I broke it.’ My mom sold it for me.”

But now, Lawrence has changed her tune. “I ended up getting it backward,” she told ET (not the alien, but that would be the only way to make this story weirder). “My mom bought Lee‘s toilet. When he clarified and was like, ‘None of this is true.’ I was like, ‘Well, it’s not [not true].’ I literally just got confused about who bought or sold [the toilet].”

I, too, am always forgetting about the status of my used Craigslist toilet.

In other Jennifer Lawrence news, she recently met Ronald from the breakout comedy of 2023, Jury Duty.

More like Jury Poo-y (because of the toilet, you see).

(Via ET)