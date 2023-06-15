If you’re in the market for a used bathroom appliance, I’m sorry but you missed your chance on a toilet that belonged to an Oscar-winning actress. Try again tomorrow? Maybe Meryl Streep is selling her Squatty Potty.

Jennifer Lawrence told People that years ago, “Lee Eisenberg bought a toilet on Craigslist from my mom. My toilet.” The actress isn’t doxxing some random dude (unlike her middle school bully); Lee Eisenberg is the writing partner of Gene Stupnitsky, who directed Lawrence’s new movie, No Hard Feelings. Why was Lawrence’s mom selling her toilet? “I don’t know,” she said. “I’m like, ‘I broke it.’ My mom sold it for me.”

She adds that Eisenberg knew the identity of the seller at the time he purchased the bathroom fixture. “That’s how we know the story now,” she says. “So thanks, Mom.”

The Craigslist toilet came up because No Hard Feelings is based on a real Craigslist ad. “The director’s a good friend of mine, and we’ve been friends for a long time. And, we were getting dinner, and he showed me the Craiglist ad,” she told Good Morning America. “And I just thought it was hilarious. I, in no way, thought I was going to be in the movie… There was no movie. It was just the ad, and we laughed about it. And, four years later, he sent me the script.”

If No Hard Feelings gets a sequel, it should be about the used toilet. The title: No Hard Peelings (sorry).

(Via People)