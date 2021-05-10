Getty Image
Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Are Reportedly Seeing Each Other, And People Believe In Love (And ‘Gigli’ Jokes) Again

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck only dated for two years, but they packed a lot of headlines into those two years. There was the perfect celebrity couple nickname, Bennifer; there was Gigli, a high-profile bomb that deserves a Hearts of Darkness-style documentary; there was the “Jenny on the Black” music video; and there was the engagement and, a few months later, the subsequent break-up.

It was the stuff of tabloid dreams, and like everything from the early 2000s, it’s back: Lopez and Affleck are reportedly seeing each other again.

“After the stars appeared separately at the VAX LIVE concert in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 2, they jetted off together to the Yellowstone Club in Montana, where they vacationed together for about a week,” according to E! News. The pair, who a source said were “spotted alone,” realized “their chemistry cannot be denied.”

“They have been in touch here and there throughout the years,” a second source close to Jennifer told E! News, noting the duo reunited after she returned from filming in the Dominican Republic. “Ben reached out to her to see how she was doing and they had dinner together a few times within this last month. It’s natural between them and the chemistry is unreal. They picked up where they last left off and are enjoying each other’s company right now.”

If this story ends with Alex Rodriguez (her ex-boyfriend) and Ana de Armas (his ex-girlfriend) dating, I’m going to be very angry. And confused.

But for now, I’m enjoying the jokes.

