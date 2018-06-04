Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Tag, the upcoming comedy co-starring Jon Hamm, Jeremy Renner, Jake Johnson, Hannibal Buress, and Ed Helms as longtime friends who’ve been playing the titular childish game for over 30 years, really is based on a true story. (Specifically, a viral story from a popular 2013 Wall Street Journal article.) Much of the film’s marketing has stressed this particular bit of trivia, but Ellen DeGeneres brought up another nugget when Hamm visited her talk show last week. Namely, that Renner broke both of his arms on the third day of shooting. Not only did this really happen, but the production decided to digitally remove the casts from the movie.

Yes, that’s right. Warner Bros. Pictures wasn’t satisfied with Henry Cavill’s awfully obvious CGI-ed clean-shaven face in Justice League, so they tried doing the same with Renner’s arms. When DeGeneres asked if the production was shut down, Hamm said they did not. “[Renner] wore green screen casts that were eventually painted out in the edit,” the Mad Men actor explained. “He is a hard-working [actor].”

As for precisely how Renner broke both of his arms, Hamm claimed his innocence while noting that he was not on the set when Renner’s stunt-gone-wrong. “I was not there that day, so it’s impossible to blame this on me,” he laughed. “[He] broke both of his arms at the same time. Day three of production. We had 40 more days to go. Keep in mind this is a man who has done 100 Avengers movies and been fine. But he does a movie about playing tag, and both arms!”

