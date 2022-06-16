In case you hadn’t heard, Jerry Seinfeld is making a movie about Pop-Tarts. Specifically, Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, which has been described as a 1963-set battle between Kellogg’s and Post breakfast brands as they set their sights on a toaster pastry that will change the game. Spoiler alert: Pop-Tarts are made by Kellogg’s.

But as it turns out, Post was the first to announce a foil-packaged toaster pastry, and Kellogg’s hustled to develop their own version and get it to market first. This is the exact kind of drama needed for an all out chemical-laden breakfast war.

Seinfeld, who is set to direct for the Netflix project, has a killer comedic cast lined up, including Melissa McCarthy, Hugh Grant, Amy Schumer, Jim Gaffigan (Hot Pockets sequel?), James Marsden, Christian Slater, Jack McBrayer, Tom Lennon, Bobby Moynihan, Max Greenfield, Sarah Cooper, and Adrian Martinez. There’s no word yet on which characters these comedians will be playing, or which rival team they’ll be playing for.

Seinfeld has been enigmatic about his movie-making choices ever since coming out his post-Seinfeld retirement to make Bee Movie, with its “uncomfortable sexual aspects,” but this story feels a bit like hearing for the first time that David Fincher was making a “Facebook movie.” Absurd, but with a lot more juicy filling than we initially realized.

