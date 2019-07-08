Gramercy

Jeff Bridges’ teasing return of The Dude turned out to be nothing more than a Stella Artois commercial, but The Big Lebowski is coming back… sort of.

Jesus Rolls, formerly Going Places, is a spin-off of the 1998 cult classic centered on Jesus Quintana, the bowling-obsessed character played by John Turturro. The actor received permission from the Coen brothers, Ethan and Joel, who reportedly told him, “You gotta do it ’cause we’re not doing it.” Screen Media purchased the rights to the film, according to Variety, which was written and directed by Turturro, and also stars Bobby Cannavale, Audrey Tautou, Jon Hamm, Susan Sarandon, and Pete Davidson. Bridges is not expected to make a cameo. Same with John Goodman’s Walter Sobchak and Steve Buscemi’s Donny. Has he finally learned to shut the f*ck up? We’ll never know:

The Jesus Rolls follows a trio of misfits whose sexually charged dynamic evolves into a surprising love story as their spontaneous and flippant attitude towards the past or future backfires time and again, even as they inadvertently perform good deeds. When they make enemies with a gun-toting hairdresser, their journey becomes one of constant escape from the law, from society and from the hairdresser, all while the bonds of their outsider family strengthen.

“It feels like a good time to release a transgressive film about the stupidity of men who try and fail and try better to understand and penetrate the mystery of women,” Turturro said in a statement. “I look forward to working with Screen Media and bringing our work and the character of the Jesus to American audiences.” Jesus Rolls will roll (ugh) into theaters in early 2020.

