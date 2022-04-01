Jim Carrey has been around for a long time, going from Ace Ventura: Pet Detective to The Truman Show, and eventually playing God in Bruce Almighty. But his reign may be over. In an interview with Access Hollywood, Carrey admits he has “done enough” and it’s time for him to maybe retire.

When asked about potential upcoming projects (besides Sonic The Hedgehog 2, of course) the actor said, “Well I’m retiring. Probably,” Carrey said. “I’m being fairly serious, yeah. It depends, it depends if the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that is going to be really important for people to see, then I might continue down the road, but I’m taking a break.”

Carrey’s television show Kidding was canceled in 2020 after two seasons. Since then, has been busy working on other projects, including lending his voice on The Weeknd’s Dawn FM and also apparently launching a new line of NFTs based on his art, which is a whole other conversation, as more and more celebs choose the controversial art form. It seems like Carrey just appreciates the quiet life a little bit more than his chaotic characters.

“I really like my quiet life, and I really like putting paint on canvas and my spiritual life, and I feel like, and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists: I have enough, I’ve done enough, I am enough.” Maybe he is still shaken over the whole Slap incident.

Check out the full interview above, with the retirement talk beginning around the 4:15 mark.