As we cycle through the long list of celebrities who are speaking up about Will Smith’s Oscar slap, more and more actors and Hollywood legends are commenting on the most “can’t look away” moment in Hollywood. Next up is a take from Jim Carrey!

The Ace Ventura actor appeared on CBS this morning to chat with Gayle King, presumably to promote his upcoming feature film Sonic The Hedgehog 2 which hits theaters next week (yeah, they made a second one) but of course, the Oscars came up. When asked about the slap, Carrey wasn’t pleased with the situation, particularly the audience giving Smith a standing ovation when he won the Best Actor award.

Carrey said he was “sickened by the standing ovation. Hollywood is just spineless en masse and it really felt like this is a really clear indication that we aren’t the cool club anymore.” Carrey also implied that Smith should have been arrested for the ordeal.

The actor then bemoaned that the moment overshadowed a lot of other winners of the night. “I wish him the best, I really do,” he continued. “I don’t have anything against Will Smith. He’s done great things. But that was not a good moment. It cast a pall over everybody’s shining moment.”

He added, “A lot of people worked really hard to get to that place. And to have their moment in the sun, to get their award for the really hard work they did, it is no mean feat to go through all the stuff you have to go through when you are nominated for an Oscar. It’s a gauntlet of devotion you have to do. It was such a selfish moment that cast a pall over the whole thing.”

Between this and Tiffany Haddish calling the moment “beautiful,” it seems that many actors are divided on the situation, and there will probably be at least three dozen more comments on the whole thing.