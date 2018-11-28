John Krasinski’s talk show admissions are arguably as good as the movies and TV shows that he’s promoting at any given time, and during the process of visiting The Ellen Show, he has also paid some stunning lip service to wife Emily Blunt’s newest project, the supercalifragilisticexpialidocious Mary Poppins Returns. Now, Krasinski often raves about Blunt and how he’s allegedly not worthy of her greatness, but it seems that he was helplessly overcome with emotion while watching her whimsical turn as the iconic nanny character.

In the above clip, Krasinski explained that he bypassed the tissue box that was offered to him at the screening, only to regret the omission:

“Twenty-five minutes into the movie, I stood up and went to the back of the room, and Emily said, ‘Do you not like it? I’ve never seen this happen.’ And I was pushing through all the muffins and bagels that were in the back looking for napkins. I was like, ‘I need anything to stop this crying!’ I was crying so much. I blew through the tissue box in 20 minutes, had to go to the napkins, and when I ran out of napkins, it’s just all sweater.”

Krasinski then joked that “it’s not her best” performance before getting real-er about the film being “exactly what everybody needs at the holidays, the pure joy.” As it turns out, though, The Office alum also recently choked up (alongside Matthew McConaughey!) at Blunt’s U.S. citizenship ceremony. He tells that story in the below clip (someone needs to cut some onions in front of this guy as well, for a threepeat of tears), which also features Ellen’s “failed audition tape” for A Quiet Place. Spoiler alert: She wasn’t quiet at all.