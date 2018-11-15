Trip the light to lead the way! Watch a new sneak peek of #MaryPoppinsReturns. pic.twitter.com/O5eyiXFdNA — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) November 15, 2018

Walt Disney Studios has already dropped a few trailers for Mary Poppins Returns, starring Emily Blunt doing her best Julie Andrews, and those trailers have been supercalifragilisticexpialidocious while revealing plot details for a sequel that’s been five decades in the making. Here and there, there were some glimpses of characters dancing within the film, but in this new sneak peek, we’re now hearing bits and pieces of the musical numbers. While we don’t yet see Lin-Manuel Miranda doing (as Nerdist recently revealed through producer Marc Platt) an “extraordinary little rap” while playing lamplighter Jack, there’s otherwise plenty of vocally oriented teasing towards the end.

The Rob Marshall-directed film also stars Colin Firth, Meryl Streep, Ben Whishaw, and Emily Mortimer, and here’s the synopsis once more to explain why Poppins has returned. Does the reason even matter? After all, everything is possible in this universe, so suspend your belief, pretty please:

In Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns, an all-new original musical and sequel, Mary Poppins is back to help the next generation of the Banks family find the joy and wonder missing in their lives following a personal loss. Emily Blunt stars as the practically-perfect nanny with unique magical skills who can turn any ordinary task into an unforgettable, fantastic adventure and Lin-Manuel Miranda plays her friend Jack, an optimistic street lamplighter who helps bring light—and life — to the streets of London.

Hold onto your kites, for Mary Poppins Returns descends into theaters on December 19, and it will be a very crowded weekend at the movies.