Holy Sh*t, John Waters Is Directing A New Movie!

The last time John Waters directed a movie was 2004’s underrated A Dirty Shame, which was just about as mainstream as he could possibly manage in the director’s chair. In the meantime, he was able to shepherd Hairspray from its Tony-winning musical incarnation into a filmic remake. He was also able to deliver a dozen memorable cameos, including a delightful turn helping Midge find a gay bar on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. He’s written non-fiction books and done spoken word poetry and had several careers inside his career.

Now, he’s returning to his original love. According to Deadline, Waters will direct an adaptation of his debut novel, Liarmouth: A Feel-Bad Romance, for Village Roadshow Pictures.

“Liarmouth is the craziest thing I’ve written in a while so maybe it’s fitting that my novel was shocking enough to jumpstart the engine of my film career,” the 76-year-old filmmaker said in a statement. “Thrilled to be back in the movie business, hopefully to spread demented joy to adventuresome moviegoers around the world.”

Yes, please. Spread that demented joy.

The novel features a grandmother, mother, and daughter (Adora, Marsha, and Poppy) who are all trying to kill each other. Adora does illegal plastic surgery for pets in Manhattan, Marsha is a klepto, Poppy operates a trampoline park outside Baltimore, and all of it sounds so thoroughly John Waters-ish that it will be difficult to wait until his triumphant, disgusting return hits theaters. Let’s hope he doesn’t end up in jail for obscenity before he gets the chance.

