Summit Entertainment

Apart from arguably the Fast and/or Furious movies, no current film franchise embraces the ridiculous as much as John Wick. What started out as a simple story about a retired super assassin (played by Keanu Reeves) killing everyone because a guy murdered his adorable puppy has ballooned into a near-parody of world building. By the end of the truly next level Chapter 2, it appeared that all the world, from street musicians to homeless people, were secret assassins ready to off our hero for a sizable fee.

The saga’s third chapter — the wordy and portentously titled John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum — is currently one of roughly ten thousand upcoming movies getting teased at CinemaCon 2019. Lucky journos and fans received a three-to-four minute clip introduced by new-to-the-series co-star Halle Berry, and the main takeaway appears to be this: It has assassin dogs.

JOHN WICK, CHAPTER 3: PARABELLUM FEATURES ASSASSIN DOGS. Repeat: the DOGS are now ALSO ASSASSINS. #CinemaCon — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) April 4, 2019

Previous John Wick 3 trailers have briefly shown Berry’s character — a fellow assassin and close friend of Wick’s — hanging with some angry-looking mutts. We’ve even already learned that Berry trained the dogs herself. But truly we had no idea about what these dogs would (or could) be doing.