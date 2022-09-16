It was inevitable that a TV movie would be called Hot Take eventually. The twist is that it’s not on Lifetime or the Hallmark Channel, or even really on TV. Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial is coming to the Tubi streaming service, and yes, it’s about the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial that brought out the worst takes from your relatives on Facebook. Who knew your uncle was such a huge The Lone Ranger fan?

The Tubi original “follows the tumultuous relationship — in and out of court — of Depp and Heard, dramatizing the two-month defamation trial that concluded June 1, with the jury finding that Heard had defamed Depp by alluding to domestic violence allegations against him in a December 2018 op-ed piece,” according to Variety. Depp and Heard will be portrayed by actor Mark Hapka and actress Megan Davis, respectively.

The movie was fast-tracked into production by Tubi and MarVista “to capture a timely take on a story that became part of the cultural zeitgeist, painting a unique picture of what millions watched play out in the headlines over the summer,” Adam Lewinson, Tubi’s chief content officer, said in a statement.

Tubi is owned by Fox, so you know it will be tasteful.

But not even the Tubi version of the trial would be able to think of anything as weird as “Depp grumbling about bar mitzvahs and wakes while appearing at the MTV Video Music Awards inside the helmet of a floating spaceman.” That’s the post-credits scene.

Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial will stream on Tubi beginning September 30.

