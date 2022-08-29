Johnny Depp made his first public appearance since the end of the defamation trial between him and ex-wife Amber Heard at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday. No, it wasn’t because “Sad Motherf*ckin’ Parade” was nominated for Best Collaboration — it was weirder than that. The Pirates of the Caribbean star appeared virtually inside a floating spacesuit to grumble something about needing work and being available for “birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, anything you need… anything.” There’s a lot of words that could be used to describe Depp’s cameo — weird, confounding, tasteless, etc. — but Amber Heard’s sister prefers “disgusting.”

“@MTV you’re disgusting and clearly desperate! I really hope that none of the people that made this call have daughters…,” Whitney Heard wrote in an Instagram Story, along with a graphic that reads “I stand with Amber Heard.” She also “renamed the event the ‘DVMA’s,’ a seeming reference to domestic violence,” according to People.

Following the trial in which Depp was awarded more than $10 million in compensatory damages (Heard is appealing), Whitney sided with her sister on Instagram. “I will always be proud of you for standing up for yourself, for testifying both here in Virginia and in the UK, and for being the voice of so many who can’t speak to the things that happen behind closed doors,” she wrote. “We knew that this was going to be an uphill battle and that the cards were stacked against us. But you stood up and spoke out regardless. I am so honored to testify for you, and I would do it a million times over because I know what I saw and because the truth is forever on your side.” You can read the post below.

